BRS focuses on engaging with voters as much as possible before silence period

May 07, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With less than 100 hours left for the conclusion of the campaign for Lok Sabha polls, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is trying to engage itself with the electorate as much as possible in different forms of mobilising support — holding roadshows, intensifying door-to-door contact, social media blitz, community-based and public meetings.

“Buoyed by the swelling support and response to the party’s campaign, we are banking on mobilising support further by educating the electorate with a plea to consider how the Congress has been trying to deceive them on promises made before the Assembly elections”, a BRS leader, acting as the backroom support to the campaign, said.

Party activists and leaders contacting the electorate through meetings or direct contact are also explaining how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been discriminating against Telangana in every aspect — from procurement of paddy/custom milled rice to sanction of institutions and industries, including those mentioned in the Reorganisation Act.

The party’s campaign managers have made it a feature of the elections to play videos of promises made by Congress leaders, comments made by BJP leaders against Telangana and the development and welfare during the 10-year BRS rule on large digital screens at the locations of roadshow addressing points, street-corner, community and public meetings.

In-charges of the campaign have intensified door-to-door meeting of the electorate to seek their support, particularly in the areas/constituencies where party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has addressed roadshows already. “Even the party chief is focusing on meeting social groups such as farmers alongside his roadshows by meeting them en route his roadshow location from the night halt point”, a party leader accompanying KCR on his bus yatra said.

“While meeting the electorate, we are asking whether there’s any difference between the BRS governance and the present Congress rule and about the delivery of ongoing welfare measures as also the newly-made promises, how the Congress has been postponing the implementation of pre-poll promises, including the six guarantees,” party’s campaign in-charge for Nalgonda and Bhongir parliamentary constituencies G. Jagadish Reddy said.

He alleged that the tacit understanding between Congress and BJP was getting exposed every day with one issue after another and termed lack of action against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy by the Election Commission even after complaints over his use of abusive language against KCR and other BRS leaders as proof of it. At the same time, the EC had taken action against KCR for questioning the Congress leaders insulting remarks against weavers, he pointed out.