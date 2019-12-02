Brick kiln owner accused of exploiting migrant labourers

The Telangana Civil Liberties Committee and the Telangana Dalit Liberation Front leaders have alleged that a brick kiln in Rangapur village of Peddapalli district had violated all labour laws and child labour laws and is forcibly extorting work from around 40 migrant labourers from Odisha State.

The CLC leader M. Kumara Swamy, GAV Prasad, Rajgopal, Dalit Liberation Front leader M Sudarshan and others submitted a memorandum to the Collector and district labour officer in Peddapalli alleging exploitation of the poor migrant labourers and forcing them to work for more hours with fewer wages. They said that about 40 migrant labourers from Santoshbattu village of Navaranpur district of Odisha migrated to Peddapalli district to work in KTM brick kiln.

Against the promise of providing ₹ 400 per day, the kiln owner was providing only ₹ 200 per head per day. Besides, the kiln owner was also forcing the children including the girls to work in the kiln violating the child labour laws. They also alleged that the owner had snatched away the cellphones of labourers and is beating them to extract more work.

He also said that some eight labourers had run away from the brick kiln unable to bear the harassment and beatings by the owner. The labourers had lost their four months’ salary. They demanded that the government take action against the brick kiln owner under Wages Act, Bonded Labour Act, Inter-state Migrant Labour Act and Child Labour Act.