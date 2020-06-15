Telangana

Book in Telangana dialect released

Written by government teacher Aduvala Sujatha

Additional Collector G. V. Shyam Prasad Lal has formally released a book titled “Telangana Basha — Sanskruthi, Mari Konni Vyasalu” written by government teacher Aduvala Sujatha, at his camp office in Karimnagar town on Monday.

On this occasion, the author and others felicitated the Additional Collector. Eminent Telugu writers Ramakrishna, Madishetty Gopal, Nandi Srinivas and others were present.

