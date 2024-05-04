GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP’s official Instagram page runs into trouble for posting communal content amid MCC  

May 04, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) official Instagram account ‘bjp4india’ has been booked for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabaha elections in the state.

A case was registered by the Rajendranagar police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate on Wednesday afternoon against undue influence at elections and promoting enmity among different groups on the grounds of religion under Sections 171C r/w 171F,153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by a Hyderabad-based journalist.

The video, which concluded with an image of Prime Minister under a slogan ‘abki baar 400 paar’, was later deleted from the source page that boasts 7.7 million followers. However, a copy of it was shared along with the complaint, the officials said. The complainant claimed that the widespread distribution of the video has exacerbated communal tensions, violating the MCC mandated by Election Commission of India (ECI).

As per the FIR, the video depicted Muslims as infiltrators and perpetrators of theft, was designed to instigate panic and fear among the general populace.

“Its content maliciously and with clear bad intention asserted that the Congress Party harbours intentions to unlawfully seize the wealth of non-Muslims, intending to redistribute it exclusively among Muslims,” the complaint read citing the phrase from the video — “If you are a non-Muslim, then Congress will snatch your wealth and distribute it to Muslims.”

The Rajendranagar police are investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / election / politics / political parties / political candidates / political campaigns

