BJP will not let Congress complete term in Telangana: KCR

April 18, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Hyderabad

BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao foresaw an ‘unpleasant’ political development in Telangana with the “BJP trying to topple the Congress government”. The political turbulence there on will benefit BRS, he said while addressing LS candidates at the party office on Thursday.

KCR claimed that the BJP tried to topple a strong BRS government that had 104 MLAs and doubted whether it would let the Congress government complete its term. Congress MLAs too, are wary about it, he said.

He said that some Congress MLAs had informed him of such a development after the elections. The Congress party affairs in Telangana are being managed by the BJP, he added.

Stating that people were frustrated with Congress rule, he spoke on the achievements of BRS on irrigation, water supply and electricity. “The Congress government is unable to handle water issues and instead, trying to divert people from the real problems,” he said.

Kavitha’s arrest

KCR apparently touched the issue of arrest of his daughter and BRS MLC K. Kavitha stating that “she is clean but BJP is hell-bent on creating problems”. He claimed that Kavitha’s arrest was nothing but revenge politics by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had exposed the BJP’s attempt to ‘attract’ some BRS MLAs into its fold.

He also said that Telangana police went to the national BJP office to serve notices on BJP leader B.L. Santosh in the case. So, they have created false charges against Kavitha and arrested her, he said.

The former CM claimed BJP’s conspiracy to divert Godavari water from Telangana in the name of linking rivers. Such an action would be against Telangana’s interests, he said, and asserted that only BRS can safeguard the State.