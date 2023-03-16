B L Santhosh’s posters with ‘missing’ and ‘wanted’ come up in Hyderabad

March 16, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Even as the high drama over BRS MLC, K. Kavitha’s alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy continues in New Delhi, posters of senior BJP leader B.L. Santosh which read ‘missing’ and ‘expert in MLAs Purchase’ sprang up in the city on Thursday.

The posters seen at some places in the city had the tag lines like ‘talented in MLA purchase’ and ‘Reward – sanction of Modi’s promise of ₹15 lakhs.’ The first tagline mocks Mr. Santosh, whose name figured in the alleged attempt to poach the BRS MLAs by some people connected to the BJP. The second line is a direct mock of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of depositing ₹15 lakh in every Jan Dhan account if the BJP was voted to power in 2014.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by the Telangana government to probe the alleged attempts to poach the MLAs and it has served notices on Mr. Santosh, the BJP’s national general secretary (Organisation). However, the High Court rejected the SIT’s efforts to name him in the poaching case and later transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The BJP believes that the posters are the handiwork of the BRS and showing him as ‘missing’ and ‘wanted’ showcased the frustration of the ruling party over the case against Ms. Kavitha.

Not new

The poster war is not new and the BRS has been taking a dig at the BJP and its top leaders through posters in the city whenever a senior leader was in the city for any programme.

During Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city recently, the BRS supporters took sarcastic jibes at the BJP displaying posters of leaders from opposition parties, accused of corruption, but after joining the BJP were given a clean image tag. Posters containing their pictures and Nirma detergent powder sprang up at several places indicating that their ‘corruption’ vanished in the detergent powder.

In another poster, Union Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were referred to as ‘raid detergents’ stating that corruption charges against them in Congress disappeared into thin air as soon as they joined the BJP from Congress.