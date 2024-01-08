BJP wants to save KCR in Kaleshwaram corruption by insisting on CBI inquiry: MLC Jeevan Reddy

January 08, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress MLC and former Minister T. Jeevan Reddy alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were conspiring to suppress the corruption in the Kaleshwaram project just like they did with the alleged role of BRS MLC K.Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The conspiracy reflected in the BJP repeatedly demanding a CBI inquiry rather than a judicial inquiry, he said at a press conference here on Monday.

He claimed that the BJP wanted the CBI inquiry to save former chief minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao as the agency had become a tool in the hands of the Central government. All these years, the BJP had saved Mr.Rao and now it fears that corruption in the irrigation projects would be exposed in the judicial inquiry. He reminded how the BJP suppressed Ms.Kavitha’s alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy case after exposing her involvement and promising to send her to jail.

Mr. Reddy said the extent of BRS corruption was not confined to just the Kaleshwaram project and the judicial inquiry should also cover Yadadri and Mission Bhagiratha schemes as well. He demanded the removal of Engineer-in-Chief C.Muralidhar, whom he alleged was trying to save the previous BRS government with false figures in his presentation. Mr.Muralidhar is hiding a lot of facts and only his removal will reveal the real picture behind the Kaleshwaram corruption.

The Congress leader also hit out at former Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao for his claims that the Congress was erasing the ‘Telangana’ word from governance and the State, stating it was in fact the BRS that had erased Telangana’s identity from several sectors for his benefit. “Mr. KCR removed the word ‘Telangana’ from his party’s name just like he demolished the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs,” he alleged.