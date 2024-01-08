GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP wants to save KCR in Kaleshwaram corruption by insisting on CBI inquiry: MLC Jeevan Reddy

January 08, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLC and former Minister T. Jeevan Reddy alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were conspiring to suppress the corruption in the Kaleshwaram project just like they did with the alleged role of BRS MLC K.Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The conspiracy reflected in the BJP repeatedly demanding a CBI inquiry rather than a judicial inquiry, he said at a press conference here on Monday.

He claimed that the BJP wanted the CBI inquiry to save former chief minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao as the agency had become a tool in the hands of the Central government. All these years, the BJP had saved Mr.Rao and now it fears that corruption in the irrigation projects would be exposed in the judicial inquiry. He reminded how the BJP suppressed Ms.Kavitha’s alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy case after exposing her involvement and promising to send her to jail.

Mr. Reddy said the extent of BRS corruption was not confined to just the Kaleshwaram project and the judicial inquiry should also cover Yadadri and Mission Bhagiratha schemes as well. He demanded the removal of Engineer-in-Chief C.Muralidhar, whom he alleged was trying to save the previous BRS government with false figures in his presentation. Mr.Muralidhar is hiding a lot of facts and only his removal will reveal the real picture behind the Kaleshwaram corruption.

The Congress leader also hit out at former Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao for his claims that the Congress was erasing the ‘Telangana’ word from governance and the State, stating it was in fact the BRS that had erased Telangana’s identity from several sectors for his benefit. “Mr. KCR removed the word ‘Telangana’ from his party’s name just like he demolished the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs,” he alleged.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.