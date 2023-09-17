BJP plans Kavitha’s arrest before elections to help KCR gain sympathy, alleges Revanth

September 17, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP and BRS had entered into an alliance to arrest MLC Kavitha a couple of months before the elections for garnering political sympathy for the BRS as they realised that Congress was winning the Telangana elections.

Mr. Reddy argued that the recent notice to Ms. Kavitha from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for questioning in the Delhi Liquor policy case was a part of the sinister plan of the BJP-BRS who are desperate to stem the Congress’ rise in Telangana.

When all those who have come under scanner in the liquor police case were arrested and kept in jail why is it that Ms. Kavitha was spared all these days, he asked and said now the BJP wants to help BRS gain some sympathy through her arrest. He predicted that Ms. Kavitha would be arrested before the elections and then Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao will go to the public playing the women’s sentiment card.

Mr. Reddy, who was speaking to reporters at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Sunday, alleged that the BRS was paying ‘protection money’ to the BJP after indulging in huge corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and amassing wealth illegally. So far, there is not even a single case against Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao despite Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president, J.P. Nadda accusing Mr. KCR as a corrupt politician and using Kaleshwaram project as a ATM machine.

Questions restrictions by police

Mr. Reddy questioned the restrictions by the police on the Congress party’s public meeting at Tukkuguda. He said the police gave conditional permission for the meeting restricting the participants to just 10,000 people. “There is no restriction for BRS, BJP and MIM meetings but the police think restrictions apply for Congress only,” he said, asking whether such restrictions on the number of people attending public meetings ever existed. “Whom are the police trying to impress,” he asked, claiming that a section of police officers have turned into BRS activists.

Rebutts KCR’s criticism

Rebutting the Chief Minister’s criticism of Congress at the inauguration of Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, he said Kollapur MLA, Beeram Harshwardhan Reddy, who filed cases against the PRLIS in the Green Tribunal was standing right beside Mr. KCR when he made those allegations. All these days the project has been ignored and CM was trying to mislead people by starting just one pump of the 31 pumps and that too without canals. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar were among present.