BJP MLAs suspended from Telangana Assembly on Day 1 of Budget session

Congress MLAs walk out of the Assembly accusing the Speaker of running the House unilaterally.

BJP MLAs M. Raghunandan Rao, Etela Rajender, and T. Raja Singh protest outside the Telangana Assembly after they were suspended for the entire Budget session, on March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first day of the budget session commenced with the suspension of the three BJP MLAs for the rest of the Assembly session on Monday.

In midst of the budget speech by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, the Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav moved a motion seeking suspension of the BJP legislators. The three MLAs – T. Raja Singh, M. Raghunandan Rao and Etela Rajender were suspended for rest of the session.

The BJP MLAs were charged with disrupting the budget speech and protesting the decision of the State Government not to invite the Governor to address the joint session of the Legislature on the first day of the budget session.

Raising slogans, the BJP MLAs left the House and later sporting black ‘kanduvas’ staged a sit in outside the Assembly gate.

Congress members walk out

In a related development, Congress Legislators too walked out of the Assembly protesting that the Government was violating the spirit of the Constitution by not following the rules in the meetings. The alleged that the Speaker was running the House unilaterally without at least respecting the members by flouting the rules without even giving a mic to raise point of order.

Earlier, in the day, the budget session of the Telangana Legislature commenced with the Finance Minister T.Harish Rao presenting the budget.

Before arriving at the Assembly, Mr. Harish Rao visited Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills and proceeded to the Legislature. Mr. Harish Rao along with Finance department officials met the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in his chambers and took his blessings before proceeding into the House.