GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP is against reservations and Madigas: Sampath Kumar

May 01, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
S A Sampath Kumar

S A Sampath Kumar | Photo Credit:

AICC Secretary and former MLA from Alampur S. A. Sampath Kumar cautioned the Scheduled Castes and particularly the Madiga community to be wary of the ‘agents’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising the Congress.

In a statement here, Mr. Sampath said the Madiga leaders supporting the BJP should explain how it was committed to the SC reservations categorisation when it was hell bent on removing reservations in the country. He said Madigas should not fall for BJP’s trap on someone’s advice and rather question why did the BJP fail to take any action in the past 10 years.

Mr. Sampath said that it was the Congress party that provided and continued reservations ensuring the SCs lived with dignity. It is the Congress that respects and values the sentiments of the SCs, he said recalling how the Congress government had constituted the Usha Mehra Commission for categorisation of reservations.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / election / politics / political campaigns / political parties

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.