BJP holds rally in support of CAA and NRC

The BJP Karimnagar district unit leaders took out a massive procession in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) here on Monday amid unprecedented security arrangements.

The BJP activists led by Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao, BJP Kisan Morcha national general secretary P Sugunakar Rao and others assembled at Indira chowk and took out a procession to the Collectorate carrying the national slogans hailing the CAA and NRC.

At the Collectorate a massive public meeting was organised with the supporters of the BJP. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister stressed on the need to educate the people about the importance of bringing CAA and NRC for the betterment of future generation. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned triple talak and Article 370, he said that the Muslim women were happy with the abolition of triple talaq in the country. He also claimed that the Prime Minister had resolved the Ayodhya issue amicably.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay alleged that the MIM was organising rallies only with the financial support of the TRS. He asked the people to elect the BJP in the municipal elections or else Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would not implement CAA in the State. He urged the BJP cadres to educate the people about the importance of CAA.

Similarly, the BJP leader and former MP G Vivekanand had also participated in similar rally in support of CAA in Peddapalli town. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vivekanand said that the CAA was not against the citizens of the country but the opposition parties were playing vote bank politics on the issue. He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should clarify why he was opposing the CAA when the Act was meant for the betterment of the country. BJP spokesperson Raghunandhan Rao, BJP leader D Pradeep Rao and others were also present.