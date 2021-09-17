‘BJP hell-bent on misinterpreting historical facts about struggle’

CPI(M) public meeting hails valiant communists who fought off feudal forces

The undaunted spirit and resolve of 4,000-odd communists who laid down their lives fighting against the Nizam’s tyrannical regime during the historic Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle (1946-51) to protect the peasantry from oppression will continue to inspire generations, said CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

He was addressing a public meeting organised by CPI(M) district committee at the Pavilion Grounds here on Friday evening to mark the anniversary of the historic peasants’ struggle against the feudal forces. He read out the names of valiant fighters like Doddi Komuraiah, Chakali Iylamma, Sk Bandagi, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Shoebullah Khan and Makhdoom Moiuddin.

“They relentlessly fought against the autocratic Nizam rule and oppression by the landlords and jagirdars to protect the peasants and other marginalised sections from bonded labour and exploitation, till their last breath,” he noted.

He alleged that the BJP State leaders were hell-bent on misinterpreting the historical facts about the struggle against the autocratic rule of Nizam to create a communal rift.

The BJP-led Central government is vigorously implementing privatisation drive to handover valuable public infrastructure assets including roads and railways to crony capitalists in the name of monetisation policy to favour a few corporates, he charged.

He charged the TRS dispensation in the State with miserably failing to grant pattas for podu lands as per the Recognition of Forest Rights Act (RoFR) in the past seven years. “Instead of addressing the farmers’ issues, the persons at the helm are implicating those fighting for their land rights,” he alleged, pointing to the criminal cases allegedly booked against several women farmers, including a few nursing mothers, of Yallannanagar in Konijerla mandal recently.

A massive road blockade stir christened “podu rythula rasta roko” will be organised across a 400-km stretch mainly covering the areas inhabited by podu farmers in the State on October 5, he said. He further said that a dharna will be organised against the “anti-poor” and “anti-farmer” policies of the Centre at Indira Park in Hyderabad on September 22.

Mr Veerabhadram urged all sections of people to make the ensuing Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation demanding repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws, a success.

Earlier, bike rallies were taken out by the party cadres led by a host of senior leaders from different corners of the district to Khammam town after paying tributes to the memorials of martyrs of the Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle.