BJP has given a ‘Gaadidha Guddu’ to Telangana, says NSUI State head 

April 29, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
NSUI president Balmuri Venkat speaking at a campaign against alleged negligence of the BJP-led Union government towards Telangana.

NSUI president Balmuri Venkat speaking at a campaign against alleged negligence of the BJP-led Union government towards Telangana.

What has the BJP-led Union government done for Telangana? ‘Gaadidha Guddu’, says MLC and NSUI State president Balmuri Venkat.

The famous Telugu phrase ‘Gaadida Guddu’ (donkey’s egg) is used to refer to something that is non-existent, ludicrous and illogical, and in this context, implying that nothing has been given contrary to the tall claims being made. In a novel idea, Mr. Venkat has decided to make the ‘Gaadida Guddu’ the motif for his campaign against the BJP, even coming up with a symbolic egg to drive his point home.

Along with party ST Cell State president Addanki Dayakar and other leaders including Bellaiah Naik and Rammohan Reddy, Mr. Venkat stressed the BJP’s purported failure to deliver on various promises and initiatives.  He criticised the BJP’s allocation of funds, citing instances such as the purported neglect of prestigious projects like the Kazipet railway coach factory and the Bayyaram Steel Factory, which should have been implemented as per the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act. 

Further, Mr. Venkat criticised the BJP government for not granting national status to initiatives like the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation project and expressed disappointment in the alleged disparity in budgetary allocations compared to northern States. 

The NSUI leader demanded an explanation from BJP leaders including Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and Eatala Rajender. 

He cautioned voters against voting for BJP candidates, asserting that a continued BJP regime at the Centre would lead to further obstruction of Telangana’s development.

Telangana / General Elections 2024 / Hyderabad

