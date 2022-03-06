BJP for ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of people forced out of old city

We will get back the assets of those who fled old city fearing attacks from MIM goons, says Bandi Sanjay

We will get back the assets of those who fled old city fearing attacks from MIM goons, says Bandi Sanjay

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday vowed to drive the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from Hyderabad, ensure ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of those “forced to migrate out of the old city “and and make the entire Telangana as a “saffron bastion.”

Comparing the olc city with Kashmir, he charged that the place was like 'mini-India' with people from across the country living in harmony but they were forced to move out due to the Majlis party atrocities just like the Pandits were eased out from the Valley.

“Once our party comes to power, we will bring all those, who fled the old city fearing attacks from the MIM ‘goons’, back to their places and see that they get back their assets,” he said.

Addressing a convention of the party functionaries from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency in the presence of senior leaders like Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MLA T. Raja Singh and others, asserted that the BJP "has the capacity to win four Assembly segments in Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, hence it is quite possible to capture the Hyderabad MP seat and unseat Asaduddin Owaisi, who treats it as his personal property".

The AIMIM had always “opposed the formation of separate Telangana”, he pointed out and that the party “will embrace any political party that is in power for its selfish political gains.” The Majlis Party leaders had a vested interest in keeping the development out of the old city as they did to prevent the metro rail line construction to safeguard the “properties of their kith and kin during land acquisition”.

"The metro rail would have given connectivity to the HiTec City and helped the people of the old city which does not even have proper roads or drainage network although the MIM invariably hobnobs with the ruling parties," said Mr. Sanjay Kumar. The endeavour of the party is to hoist the saffron flag in the old city and also the Golconda Fort. He reiterated that the party was not against the minority community but against the Majlis henchmen terrorising people living there.

Turning his attention to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said the latter has been enacting a “drama of trying to get onto the national stage inviting himself to many capitals”. “There are no takers for his Third Front proposals, because nobody believes him. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin did not bother to invite him for the book release function even while inviting other Opposition CMs,” he said.