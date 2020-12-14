Telangana

BJP dharna before Collectorate

BJP leaders staging a dharna demanding State government fulfil its promises to farmers at Sangareddy on Monday.   | Photo Credit: MohdArif

Demanding that the government address pending problems, the BJP workers held a dharna before the Collectorate on Monday. This agitation was led by party district unit president Narender Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Narender Reddy said that the State government had failed to fulfill the promises made to the farmers like loan waiver and payment of support price for fine variety paddy, which was sown as suggested by the Chief Minister. Alleging that the farmers have been committing suicide due the policies being followed by the government, he has demanded payment of ₹ 2,500 per quintal of fine variety paddy and announcement of dates for payment of Rythu Bandhu in every season.

