BJP demands action against those responsible for violence in Bhainsa

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday has accused the ruling TRS of having totally aligned with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen as is reflected in the unanimous election of the latter’s candidates from the Bhainsa municipality in the urban local body polls.

TS party president K. Laxman also charged the police of playing a partisan role and remaining as silent spectators when a section was indulging in arson and violence there. Demanding strict action against those responsible for the communal violence there, he strongly objected to the police preventing senior party leaders like N. Ramchander Rao and others from visiting the place.

Talking to presspersons at Necklace road where he was participating in kite flying festival, Mr. Laxman advised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to act tough against those vitiating communal harmony and shed his government’s duplicity on the issue. Certain parties are bent upon disturbing peace and have been resorting to false propaganda against the Central government, he observed.