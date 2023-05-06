BJP alleges road width reduction from 250 ft to 100 ft in Kompally

May 06, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has charged that the government is reducing the 250 ft wide road between Kompalli-Dhulapalli-Bahudhurpalli to 100 ft under pressure from the ruling party public representatives and demanded the original plan be retained.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, ex-vice president S. Malla Reddy and others alleged that as per the Master Plan of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the road in this section is 250 ft joining the six-kilometre-long Hyderabad-Narasapur and Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highways.

Conforming to the Master Plan, the municipal authorities had given permissions to various residential buildings and colonies with a setback pertaining to 250-ft road. This road links several important institutes including the Telangana Forest Academy, Forest Research Centre, Apparel Park, Tech Mahindra University, Hakimpet Air Force Base and others.

Mr. Reddy said that the road has Dhulapally and Bahudhurpally villages and the Malkajgiri-Medchal Collector had already agreed to provide appropriate compensation to farmers and others losing their respective lands for acquisition.

But, the government had issued an order recently reducing the road width on the plea that property owners sought for it. “This is for the first time that width of a road listed in the Master Plan is being reduced. Reducing the width to 100 ft from 250 ft will release about 50 acres of land with market value of ₹2,000 crore. Except for two kilometre of forest land, the rest belong to private parties so we can imagine the extent of benefit,” he alleged.