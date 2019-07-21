Bhongir MP plans padayatra for projects in Nalgonda

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy proposes to take up a padayatra from the site of the ongoing Udayasamudram Lift Irrigation Scheme (ULIS) at his home town Brahman Vellemla here, to the Irrigation Department State headquarters Jala Soudha in Hyderabad on August 15.

“Udayasamudram can be completed if the State releases ₹ 100 crore and the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project needs another ₹ 500 crore. Once the two projects are completed, the entire Nalgonda will turn fertile. I am taking out the padayatra to demand early completion of the two projects,” he said, addressing mediapersons here on Sunday.

The former Nalgonda MLA charged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government with having neglected the southern part of the State.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, during the poll campaign, said he would adopt Nalgonda, but now, everyone can see they have encroached a prime place for building TRS party office in the town. There has been no new development. Encroachment is not adoption,” he said.

Delimitation issues

Alleging manipulation in reservations for municipal elections, the MP asked why there were no separate ministers for important departments like Municipal and Revenue, why is the Chief Minister holding all the portfolios.

“The sudden disbursal of enhanced welfare pensions is out of fear that TRS might lose municipal elections,” he said, and expressed confidence that Congress would win Nalgonda municipality, for the fourth consecutive time now.

Explaining his work as MP till date, Mr. Venkat Reddy told reporters that he was able to raise the issue of pollution in river Musi in the Lok Sabha, and he was able to place new requests with ministries for funds for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar and Sironcha-Macherla National Highway.

Taking a dig at the State’s view of village revenue officers (VROs) in the Revenue Department, he said the reported proposal to abolish the system should be withdrawn. “There are ways to punish erring officials, abolishing it is not good. The CM should also give a thought to interim relief for employees and resolve all their pending issues,” he said.