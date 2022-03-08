Bharosa centre inaugurated at Siddipet

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy inaugurating Bharosa centre at Siddipet on Tuesday along with ZP Chairperson V. Roja Sharma and Commissioner N. Sweta. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy said that the government has been taking all steps to extend protection and better services to women.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Bharosa centre established in the district headquarters along with Zilla Parishad chairperson V Roja Sharma and Commissioner of Police N. Swetha on Tuesday, Mr Prabkahar Reddy said that ‘Bharosa Centre for Women and Children’ will address all the problems being faced by them.

“In addition to addressing the problems of women and children, legal aid would also be provided here,” said Mr. Prabhakar Reddy.

“We will create confidence among women and children. Coordinator and psychologist, support person, legal support officer, Multi-purpose health worker will be available here to extend any help,” said Ms. Swetha adding that the services would be available round the clock.