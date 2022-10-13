Bharat Jodo Yatra will touch Charminar; Rahul to address public meeting at Necklace road

‘Work Together’ was KC Venugopal’s mantra to state Congress leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will touch the historic Charminar and the Necklace Road where Mr. Gandhi will address meeting after garlanding his grand mother Indira Gandhi’s statue on October 31.

At a review meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) here on Thursday, general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal with the senior Congress leaders finalised the route and the arrangements to be made.

‘Work together’ was the mantra of Mr. Venugopal to the senior Congress leaders to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will go down as a historic event in the annuls of the Indian political history.

Mr. Venugopal said the BJP and the Sangh Parivar that tried to dismiss the yatra or mocked it were now afraid of the huge response it was receiving. There is fear among the parties that tried to downplay the walkathon and that itself is a reflection of the yatra’s success, he said.

However, he put the responsibility on the senior Congress leaders of Telangana to be united in taking it to a cross-section of people. “Every street corner and every village in Telangana should reverberate with discussions on the walkathon,” he said reminding that no leader had taken up a 3,650-km yatra.

He said a leader should be made incharge for every two km and they would coordinate with the State leadership. “When Rahul Gandhi can wake up at 4 a.m. daily and walk for 25 km, it is our responsibility to send his message to the people,” Mr. Venugopal said.

The meeting, attended by AICC in charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore; TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC working presidents T. Jayaprakash Reddy, J. Geetha Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, and seniors like Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V. Hanmanth Rao and Madhu Yaskhi Goud, decided to constitute committees for cultural activities and to decide the teams that would meet Mr. Gandhi during the yatra.

Mr. Revanth Reddy informed that the yatra would enter Telangana on October 23 at Makthal and Mr. Gandhi would visit Hyderabad to garland his grandmother Indira Gandhi’s statue on October 31 — the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi. It would be followed by a public meeting. He said the yatra would leave Telangana at Madnur in Jukkal constituency.