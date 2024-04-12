GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Be alert, take steps in advance to avoid water shortage: Revanth

He wants employees who deliberately stopped water supply in one area to be terminated from service  

April 12, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to take steps in advance to avoid shortage of drinking water supply in urban as well as rural areas of the State.

“The next two months are crucial for the government due to the rising mercury levels,” he cautioned the officials at a meeting on Friday. “Though steps have been taken to supply more water than last year, it is not sufficient to meet the needs of people. This is due to a fall in the level of groundwater, forcing people to depend on tap water, he said.

Accordingly, officials were directed to regularly monitor drinking water supply to ensure that there was no interruption in the process. “Be on alert to the complaints received about shortage of drinking water supply and ensure that such grievances are redressed on a war-footing,” he said.

He also directed Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to conduct review meetings with senior officials of Mission Bhagiratha, Municipal Administration, Irrigation and Energy departments on a daily basis to assess the situation. The special officers nominated to supervise drinking water supply in different districts should personally visit areas where there are problems and ensure that steps are taken to rectify them in coordination with senior officials, he added.

Alternative arrangements

He directed the officials to be prepared with alternative arrangements for ensuring proper drinking water in the twin cities. In this direction, he suggested them to chalk out plans to lift water from Nagarjunasagar dead storage if need be, besides gearing up to bring water from Singur.

Since there is shortage of water in the Krishna Basin, officials were directed to hold discussions with neighbouring Karnataka government for releasing water from Narayanpur reservoir to cater to the drinking needs here.

He directed the officials to act sternly against those who were trying to bring a bad name to the government warning that indifference on the part of senior officials in taking action into such incidents would make them liable for stringent punishments.

