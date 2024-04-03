GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Govt appoints 10 IAS officers to monitor drinking water situation in urban and rural areas

April 03, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Government has appointed 10 IAS officers as special officers to monitor the drinking water situation in urban and rural areas of districts.

Telangana Government has appointed 10 IAS officers as special officers to monitor the drinking water situation in urban and rural areas of districts.

Telangana Government has appointed 10 IAS officers as special officers to monitor the drinking water situation in urban and rural areas of districts. They were directed to ensure adequate supply of drinking water to all rural and urban households every day.

  As per a Government Order (G.O) issued on Wednesday, the officers were directed to visit the districts immediately to coordinate with the district collectors, State level departments and monitor the drinking water situation till the end of July, 2024. Patil Prashant Jeevan, secretary, I&CAD department was allotted Adilabad and Nirmal districts; Krishna Aditya S, director, Labour department was allotted Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial; R.V. Karnan, director, Health & Family Welfare was allotted Karimnagar, Jagtial,  Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla; Anita Ramachandran, Commissioner, PR&RD was allotted Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongir and Suryapet;  A. Sharath, Secretary, TribaI Welfare Department, was allotted Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

