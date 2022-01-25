Bandi Sanjay condemns attack on Aravind

DGP did not take the call, says BJP TS chief

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday strongly condemned the ‘attack’ on party Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Aravind at Nizamabad and squarely blamed the police for allowing a ‘free run’ to the TRS functionaries.

“The pathetic law and order situation in Telangana can be gauged from this attack on our MP with the connivance of the police. When we tried to call Director General of Police Mahender Reddy, he did not take the call. I do not understand why the government gave him the phone facility,” he said, talking to the media at Nalgonda.

Demanding the culprits behind the ‘attack’ be dealt with seriously, he wanted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to respond to this crime immediately. The ‘autocratic and whimsical’ policy decisions of the Chief Minister is leading to the unfortunate suicide of highly educated yet unemployed youth across the State, he charged.

The employees and teachers too are resorting to the extreme step unable to bear the “anxiety and grief” caused by GO 317 zonal transfers throwing aside the nativity and seniority issues, he said. “How many more people will be sacrificed and made scapegoats by this Chief Minister before he wakes up. If this GO 317 is not modified, we will take up a massive agitation,” warned the Karimnagar MP.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao does not seem to be bothered by difficulties of the people and opposition to his polices, but we will take it up with the Centre which is already seized of his scams and about diversion of funds,” he claimed. The Chief Minister has been resorting to new “drama” with his daily letters to the Centre about ‘injustice’ to TS when he did not say a single word during his several meetings held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on the issue, he maintained.

The Telangana Chief Minister has been resorting to “mud slinging” against the Centre making baseless accusations to mislead the people , he said and demanded the promises made during the bypolls to Nagarjuna Sagar and Huzurnagar be implemented without any further delay.

With regard to Minister for IT, Municipal Administration & Industries K.T. Rama Rao tweeting to Tesla CEO to invest in the State, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said while a car manufacturing company was welcome as it would create thousands of jobs, allowing a car showroom or warehouse would generate no other jobs except those of watchmen!

“Our twitter minister does not even have this basic understanding and has been resorting to false propaganda against the Indian government on this,” he added. Senior leader Vivek Venkataswamy, Adilabad MP S. Babu Rao, MLAs T. Raja Singh, Eatala Rajender, vice president D.K. Aruna, general secretary G. Premender Reddy and other leaders too joined in condemning the attack on Mr. Aravind.

Meanwhile, Mr. Aravind accused the police of being mute spectators when the TRS partymen attacked him with rods and swords. The MP who staged a dharna on the main road, said he would complain to the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee on the incident about the police attitude.