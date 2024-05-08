GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Auto driver gets 20 years RI for sexual assault   

May 08, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The fast-track special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases convicted a man, earlier arrested by Madannapet police, for sexual assault on a minor girl, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years, and awarded the victim a compensation of ₹2 lakh.  

Mohd. Saleem, 45, an auto driver, was arrested by the Madannapet police in 2022 for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old who lived in the neighbourhood. A case was booked under the Sections 363 and 376AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5(M) r/w 6 of POCSO Act 2012.  

The incident came to light after the girl complained to her mother. Following this, medical evidence was also collected in Bharosa Centre, the officials informed.  

