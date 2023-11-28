HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Auto driver assaulted by AIMIM activists  

November 28, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An auto driver supporting the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party was allegedly attacked by activists of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the wee hours of Monday.

Mohd. Saleem, 33, from Singareni Colony, was returning home at around 12.45 a.m. after dropping passengers at Saidabad X roads when he was stopped by one Rizwan and slapped for supporting and affixing an MBT party flag to his vehicle.

Later, he was chased by four others and stopped at Hanafia mosque and was beaten up.

Police said two of the accused are Mohd. Rizwan, 34, a software employee, and Mohd. Khadeeruddin, 23, auto driver, of Sapotabagh. They were AIMIM party supporters from Saidabad. Three other accused persons are yet to be arrested.

The police booked the five accused of mischief, interfering with free exercise of electoral rights, rioting, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.