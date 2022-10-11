Arson at Congress office in poll-bound Munugode constituency

TPCC president Revanth Reddy terms it as the growing frustration of TRS and BJP

TPCC president, A Revanth Reddy campaigns in Chandur where the Congress office was set ablaze by miscreants. Munugode Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi and former minister, Shabbir Ali were present.

As the political heat grows in Munugode bypoll, unknown miscreants vandalised and set afire the Congress party office in Chandur mandal of the Munugode constituency early on Monday damaging the campaign material, files and party flags.

This comes in the wake of Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy’s scheduled campaign in Chandur on Tuesday evening. He earlier held an impressive show at Chandur a few days ago in support of party candidate Palvai Sravanthi.

Expressing his anger over the incident, Mr. Revanth Reddy demanded that the police to arrest those responsible within 24 hours or else he would personally sit on dharna at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office demanding justice.

Mr. Reddy said both the BJP and TRS were unable to digest the response the party was receiving in the constituency and were trying to demoralise the Congress cadre with such atrocious acts. He said the Congress would not fear or backdown even if their offices were burnt and the cadre would ensure that the Congress flag will flutter in Munugode with an emphatic win. He also called for protests against the TRS and the BJP across the Yadadri district.

‘To terrorise Congress cadre’

Munugode by-poll congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi said the incident was to terrorise the Congress leaders and the cadre as they were not succumbing to pressures of money and liquor. She said such terror will only strengthen the Congress’ will to take on the BJP and the TRS.

Former MP Malli Ravi and AICC secretaries Chinna Reddy and Sampath Kumar in a statement urged the Election Commission of India to conduct the elections peacefully. They condemned the incident and said it was an indication of frustration of the BJP.

Later, in the evening Mr. Revanth Reddy along with Ms. Sravanthi, former minister Shabbir Ali and others addressed meetings in several villages. They challenged the TRS and BJP leaders to face the Congress rather than cowardly burning the offices. He said they were threatened by a woman candidate who was being blessed by everyone.

Revanth meets RS Praveen Kumar

Mr. Revanth Reddy and BSP State coordinator R.S. Praveen Kumar met accidentally in Chandur while they were campaigning in the constituency for their respective candidates. Both the leaders shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. Mr. Revanth Reddy said he lauded the efforts of Mr. Praveen fighting for a society where everyone enjoyed equal rights and it was also the Congress policy.

Sravanthi to file nomination on Oct 14

Ms. Sravanthi will file her nomination papers on October 14 at 1 p.m. in Chandur. BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy has already filed his nomination.