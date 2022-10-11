Munugode bypoll is a unit test, not pre-final exam: KTR

He reiterates Jagadish Reddy’s challenge to the BJP on quitting fray

He reiterates Jagadish Reddy’s challenge to the BJP on quitting fray

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K. T. Rama Rao has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has induced the byelection to Munugode constituency with an arrogant feeling that the electorate of the constituency could be bought over like a product in the market.

He also subscribed to the challenge made by party leader and Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy offering to quit from the Munugode fray in case the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre sanctioned ₹18,000 crore, the amount equivalent to the contract work given to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to join the BJP, for the development of Munugode constituency.

Speaking at a meeting of TRS Vidyarthi, the student wing of TRS, here on Tuesday he said the TRS had a strength of 105 out of 120 seats in the Assembly and a win in Munugode would not make any difference and reiterated that the party would withdraw from the fray if the Centre sanctioned ₹18,000 funds to the constituency. “Munugode is not a pre-final exam but is a unit test,” he commented.

Fluoride problem

Stating that Munugode was the centre for fluoride problem in Nalgonda district, Mr. Rama Rao said the problem was resolved once for all by the TRS government with treated drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha project in over 1,000 villages of Nalgonda district, including those in Munugode constituency. He told the party activists to explain the reasons for seeking support of the electorate, including addressing fluoride problem. Further, Munugode constituency was the highest beneficiary of Rythu Bandhu scheme in the State.

The TRS working president said there were leaders such as N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the Assembly in the past and there was some respect in either speaking against them or they speaking against others. However, the present political opponent such as State president of BJP Bandi Sanjay were a shame as they speak only foul and filthy language.

He sought to know as to where Mr. Sanjay was during the peak of Telangana movement and said he might have been wandering by chewing tobacco. He expressed shock over Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman picking up Mr. Sanjay’s language.

On Munugode he said Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy leaving for a foreign tour was a clear indication of of BJP-Congress collusion for the bypoll. On the plans of TRS going national, Mr. Rama Rao sought to know what was wrong in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao practicing politics in other States under the banner of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) when those from Gujarat could come to Telangana for the same.

President of TRSV G. Srinivas Yadav, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MLA G. Kishore Kumar, chairpersons of different corporations — Errolla Srinivas, Balaraju Yadav, Vasudeva Reddy, M. Krishank — former GHMC mayor B. Rammohan, former deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin also spoke.