Army personnel deployed in flood relief operations in Bhadrachalam

101 personnel including engineers and medical professionals sent to assist in relief measures

101 personnel including engineers and medical professionals sent to assist in relief measures

Intensifying its efforts to provide relief and rehabilitation to flood hit people in Bhadrachalam, the State Government has decided to deploy army in the rescue operations.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar requested the help of army officials and 101 personnel to be sent to the flood ravaged area. Of them, 68 were from infantry, 10 medical professionals and 23 engineers.

In addition, the Tourism department had dispatched four special boats along with men to assist in rescue and relief operations. The Fire department had also dispatached seven boats along with 210 life jackets and other equipment to the affected area.

The Government had deputed senior officer Singareni Collieries Company Limited managing director N. Sridhar as a special officer to monitor the relief operations in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The infrastructure available with the SCCL would be pressed into service at Bhadrachalam for flood relief operations.

The Chief Secretary who reviewed the flood situation with senior officials on Friday asked them to ensure that there was no loss of life due to floods. The situation would be monitored continuously on an hourly basis and appropriate steps would be initiated as and when required.