554 habitations affected as Godavari flood level crosses third warning in AP

The State government has decided to evacuate people from all the 554 affected habitations in the Godavari region as the flood increased rapidly.

Minister for Home and Disaster Management Taneti Vanitha told newsmen that relief camps were being opened wherever necessary.

Ms. Vanita on Friday accompanied Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the aerial survey conducted in the entire Godavari region, including Polavaram irrigation project.

With an inflow of 20 lakh cusecs of flood water at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram, at least 20 mandals had been affected in Konaseema district alone.

As on Friday, five contingents of National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) and seven SDRF teams were engaged in the relief operations. The third warning of Godavari flood was issued when the inflow touched 19 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram in Godavari delta. By Friday evening, the inflow exceeded 20 lakh cusecs.