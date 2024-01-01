GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Argument over ‘undercooked’ biryani leads to brawl at Hyderabad restaurant; six arrested

Some persons, said to be the restaurant staff, can be seen thrashing a group of people with long sticks

January 01, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tense moments prevailed at the well-known Grand Hotel in Abids late on Sunday, as a group of customers and some of the restaurant staff came to blows with each other reportedly over poor quality of food.

In a video clip, reportedly shot by one of the customers, some waiters are seen assaulting the group of visitors with sticks. Women can be heard screaming.

According to reports, the complainant’s family from Dhoolpet was at the restaurant to celebrate the new year. The customers, who were reportedly upset over the quality of biryani, sought for the food to be replaced, only to find that even the replaced food was no different.

When the family confronted the restaurant staff over the food, an argument ensued which soon escalated into a full-blown brawl. The restaurant staff alleged that the customers hurled furniture around and created a ruckus.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family, the Abids police booked the accused waiters and others for violations under IPC 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 509 (Act intended to insult the modesty of woman). The police confirmed the arrest of six persons from the restaurant in the incident.

As per reports, the Grand Hotel management was also preparing to submit its complaint alleging the role of the visitors in the incident. The Abids police, as of Sunday evening, have not received any counter-complaint in the case.

