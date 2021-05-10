Andhra Pradesh ambulances denied entry into Telangana near Kodad in Suryapet district

More than a dozen ambulances had to return back carrying the ailing patients till noon, sources said.

Several ambulances from Andhra Pradesh bound for Hyderabad with COVID-19 patients on board the emergency vehicles were stopped by the Telangana police at the inter-State border checkpost in Suryapet district on Monday citing lack of valid documents.

Quite a few siren-wailing ambulances came to a screeching halt at Ramapuram cross roads near Kodad as the police accompanied by medical teams stopped ambulances coming from Andhra Pradesh at the border checkpost on Monday morning, sources said.

The crew of the ambulances were asked to show the requisite documents in support of bed allotment and prior confirmation of hospital admission for the patients on board the emergency vehicles.

More than a dozen ambulances had to return back carrying the ailing patients till noon, sources added.

Some distraught attendants of the patients reportedly pleaded with the police to allow unhindered inter-State movement of the ambulances to enable the patients access better medicare in Hyderabad-based hospitals, but in vain.

Police sources attributed the move to the acute shortage of beds in Hyderabad-based hospitals aimed at reducing burden on the overstrained hospitals in the pandemic situation.