Amit Shah dubs BRS, Congress, MIM as family-led parties, vows to oust BRS in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Telangana

Addressing a farmers-oriented public meeting, Amit Shh sounded the party’s poll bugle for the next Assembly elections.

August 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KHAMMAM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering at a public meeting, ‘Raithu Gosa BJP Bharosa’, in Khammam, Telangana, on August 27, 2023.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering at a public meeting, ‘Raithu Gosa BJP Bharosa’, in Khammam, Telangana, on August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dubbing the Congress, the BRS and the MIM as ‘family-led’ 4G (four generations), 2G AND 3G parties, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the BJP will come to power in Telangana in the upcoming Assembly polls and ‘lotus’ will bloom to usher in change in the State.

Addressing a farmers-oriented public meeting on the theme “Rythu Gosa – BJP Barosa” in Khammam on August 27, Mr Shah sounded the saffron party’s poll bugle for the next Assembly elections in Telangana due this yearend.

Striking a combative note, Mr Shah accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao led BRS regime in Telangana of sailing with the MIM for selfish political interests. The steering of the BRS dispensation is in the hands of MIM and the persons at the helm are playing to the tunes of the latter, he charged.

Paying tributes to the martyrs of the Telangana Liberation Struggle who fought against the Razakar reign of terror under the autocratic Nizam rule in the erstwhile Hyderabad State, he said the BRS regime shattered the ideals of the martyrs.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR dishonoured the age-old temple tradition of presenting pattu vastrams to the presiding deity of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on behalf of the State government during Sri Rama Navami fete, Mr Shah alleged, adding that the BJP CM will continue the tradition diligently once voted to power in Telangana.

He reeled out the statistics of the Centre’s allocations to Telangana and said the BRS government neglected the plight of farmers and failed to deliver on its promises made to farmers, Dalits, unemployed youths, and other sections in the last nine years.

