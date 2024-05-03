GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Amid spike in fraud cases, police issue advisory on crypto trading

May 03, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Cyberabad Police, on Thursday, issued an advisory against the rising frauds in peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto trading. 

“With law enforcement agencies intensifying efforts through the 1930 online financial fraud helpline and cybercrime reporting portal, freezing bank accounts linked to fraudulent transactions has become more common. Consequently, fraudsters have resorted to using intermediary mule accounts to evade detection,” the advisory noted. 

“Individuals eager to profit from P2P crypto trading often remain unaware that they are inadvertently handling illicit funds. Consequently, when these individuals file complaints through the 1930 helpline or cybercrime reporting portal, their transactions become flagged, leading to the freezing of their bank accounts,” the officials said. 

Consequently, while the fraudster absconds with converted funds, the innocent crypto trader faces significant hardships. 

P2P trading platforms, recognising the benefits of this mode, increasingly promote it. However, this shift exposes individuals to the risk of aiding cyber fraudsters, either knowingly or unknowingly, in laundering criminal proceeds through cryptocurrency and transferring funds abroad, the officials explained.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.