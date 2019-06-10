Akbaruddin undergoing treatment in London

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi is in London and is seeking treatment for heath issues.

Party president and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed this on Saturday while he was addressing AIMIM workers at the annual Eid Milap in Darussalaam.

“I give you my warm Eid greeting and appeal to you to pray of Akbaruddin Owaisi's health. He has left for treatment. I got know that his health has deteriorated a little again. May Allah keep him safe and keep him in good health,” Mr Owaisi said.

According to those familiar with the situation, Mr Owaisi began seeking treatment soon after the murderous attack on him in 2011 in Barkas where he was shot at, stabbed and sustained injuries at several places, including his abdomen.

The sources said that this is not the first time the Chandrayagutta legislator has travelled to the UK for treatment. “Mr Owaisi keeps travelling for treatment. He was in Saudi Arabia for the umrah pilgrimage. He left for treatment from there. The health issue is related to his intestines. Also, this is not the first time that our president has appealed for prayers for Akbar sahab,” the source said.