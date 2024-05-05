AIPC holds meeting with professionals on Congress party’s ‘paanch nyay’ and ‘guarantees’

May 05, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Karimnagar chapter of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) held a meeting in Karimnagar on Sunday as part of an outreach programme to highlight the Congress party manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Around 250 professionals from different fields attended the meeting.

All India Head of Research Vertical, AIPC, Navika Harshe, Congress party candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat Velichala Rajender Rao, AIPC Telangana chapter president Irfan Aziz, and others spoke.

Research Coordinator, AIPC, Sandeep Bhushan, made a presentation on Congress manifesto outlining “five pillars of justice” and its “guarantees.”

Congress manifesto promises the Apprenticeship Guarantee Act, the tax reforms including changes to GST, increasing participation of women at senior levels, constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs and filling 30 lakh vacancies in government departments, among others.