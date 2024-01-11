GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for stabbing a person to death to steal his phone in Hyderabad

January 11, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a person to death at the Malakpet railway station to allegedly steal his phone. ADG Railway and Road safety Mahesh Bhagwat said that the accused has a history sheet against him with the Hyderabad city police.

On January 6, the Kacheguda Railway Police received information about a man with stab injuries lying dead on platform number two of Malakpet Railway Station. “The man, who is yet to be identified, was in his 40s and had a tattoo that says ‘amma’ in Telugu on his right arm. A case was booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC after an autopsy confirmed that he died of stabbing,” said Mr. Bhagwat.

  The accused, Mohd Sohail (24), was nabbed on Thursday with the help of the CCTV cameras on the railway station. “Sohail is a repeat property offender who was released about four months ago after spending 13 months in jail. He confessed to the murder and said that he sold the man’s phone for ₹1,700. He spent the money on food and other amenities,” explained the official. The Kacheguda Railway Police arrested him and sent him to judicial remand.

