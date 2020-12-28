A life almost lost

Boy takes up painting with mouth after losing limbs in an accident

This the story of a 11-year-old boy who lost all his limbs in a freak accident but did not lose his self-confidence.

Gundigari Madhu Kumar of Kankole village in Munipally mandal of Sangareddy district while playing on his rooftop in September last year came in touch with an iron rod that had come into contact with the overhead power lines. He was immediately rushed to a local doctor at Sadashivapet and on the advice of his teacher shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Such was the impact of the electrical shock that the doctors had to amputate all the limbs to save his life. The doctors expressed apprehension whether the boy would survive.

His parents Tuljaram and Prameela were at their wits end and did not know what to do. A reporter of Telugu daily S. Rajender, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, president of Winners Foundation A. Raghu and Samudrala Harsha played their role in bringing cheer into the life of the boy.

Once the incident was reported, Mr. Harish Rao came forward to meet all the expenses for the treatment of the boy. Mr. Hanumantha Rao met the family members of boy and extended the required support. Mr. Raghu visited the house of Madhu Kumar and gave a moral boost to the family and took up responsibility for the boy. Mr. Raghu talked to a Hyderabad-based artist Samudrala Harsha about the boy who immediately accepted to train him as a mouth artist. Mr. Harsha took the responsibility of hosting the entire family of Madhu Kumar at his residence in Hyderabad for a few days and counselled and motivated them.

After more than a year after the fateful incident in September 2019, now Madhu Kumar is a budding artist who paints with brush using his mouth.

“Today artist Madhu Kumar is the result of the combined effort of all the kind-hearted people. He will be an inspiration for many who are in distress,” Mr Raghu told The Hindu.

The budding mouth artist recently drew a picture of cinema actor Chiranjeevi in a programme.