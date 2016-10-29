VRO suspended on charge of corruption

Collector A. Sharath suspended Village Revenue Officer K. Sathaiah of Gollapalli mandal on the charge issuing forged pattadar passbooks when he was working as the VRO in Cherlapalli and Kandlapalli villages of Sarangapur mandal.

In a press note here on Friday, the Collector said that when Mr. Sathaiah was working in Cherlapalli and Kandlapalli villages, he had taken bribes from 342 farmers and issued them forged pattadar passbooks without any assignment patta or documents in the pahanis in the years 2015-16.

Loans facilitated

Later, the VRO then facilitated huge loans to the farmers from the Bheerpur branch of the Deccan Grameena Bank.

It was found that Mr. Sathaiah made irregular entries in the pahani which led to unauthorised occupation of the reserved forest lands.