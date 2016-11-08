Post office inaugurated at Satavahana varsity

Telangana circle Postmaster General M. Eleesha inaugurated a post office at the Arts and Science College wing at the Satavahana University in Karimnagar town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eleesha urged the students to utilise the post office. Students should gear up for various competitive examinations by working hard, he said.

Karimnagar division post office Superintendent J. Pandari, university Registrar M. Komal Reddy, and principals Harikanth and Namratha, among others, were also present.