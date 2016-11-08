Telangana

Post office inaugurated at Satavahana varsity

Telangana circle Postmaster General M. Eleesha inaugurated a post office at the Arts and Science College wing at the Satavahana University in Karimnagar town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eleesha urged the students to utilise the post office. Students should gear up for various competitive examinations by working hard, he said.

Karimnagar division post office Superintendent J. Pandari, university Registrar M. Komal Reddy, and principals Harikanth and Namratha, among others, were also present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 10:04:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Post-office-inaugurated-at-Satavahana-varsity/article16439821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY