Telangana

Plan to set up Krishi Vigyan Kendra takes shape

The proposal to set up a Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Garimellapadu near Kothagudem, the district headquarters town of the recently formed Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, received a major impetus from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, setting into motion the process of finalising the modalities for establishing the KVK.

According to sources, the ICAR has forwarded a letter to the Hyderabad based Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute to explore the process for signing a memorandum of understanding with the Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University for setting up the KVK at Garimellapadu.

The proposal took a concrete shape owing to persistent efforts by Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao, who took the initiative in identifying suitable land for the KVK at Garimellapadu.

Agencies appraised

Mr. Rao apprised the agencies concerned of the imperative need for setting up the same in the predominantly tribal populated region to promote agriculture, animal husbandry, agro-forestry, fisheries, apiculture, and other allied income generation activities for the benefit of farmers.

