Telangana

Officials told to speed up Bhagiratha works

Collector of the newly carved out Kamareddi district N. Satyanarayana has asked the officials to expedite the Mission Bhagiratha works.

At a review here on Wednesday he directed them to lay main pipelines and intra-pipelines on a war-footing. He directed the officials to provide Godavari water for drinking purpose to 129 villages in Kamareddi, Yellareddi and SS Nagar mandals by December end under Phase-I and II.

He asked the officials to ensure that the work permission was taken from forest, national highway authority, railways and other departments before starting the pipeline works and ensure there are no delays in grounding the project.

The Collector asked the Deputy Director, Mines and Geology to ensure the supply of sand for the work wherever necessary.

Mr. Satyanarayana directed the officials to ensure works under Phase-III should also be completed as early as possible, and told the municipal officials to complete the inter-connectivity pipeline work in the town by November 15.

District Forest Officer Balamani, Superintending Engineer, RWS, Srinivas Reddy, Water Grid and municipal officers were present.



