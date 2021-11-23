Telangana

96 file papers for 12 MLC seats on last day

A total of 96 candidates have filed nomination papers for 12 MLC seats in the Local Authorities’ Constituencies (LAC) in nine erstwhile districts including 12 from Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS), five from Congress and others as Independents on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations.

All the 12 seats that are going to fall vacant on January 4 next are being held by TRS now. The TRS has retained seven of its sitting members – Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, T. Bhanuprasad Rao, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Kuchukulla Damoder Reddy, Patnam Mahender Reddy and Sunkar (Shambipur) Raju – by renominating them.

However, it has picked up new candidates for the remaining five seats – L. Ramana, Tatha Madhu, M.C. Koti Reddy, Dande Vithal and Dr. Yadava Reddy in place of Naradasu Laxman Rao, Balasani Laxminarayana, Tera Chinnapa Reddy, Puranam Satish Kumar and V. Bhoopal Reddy.

Those who filed papers as Congress candidates are G. Narayana Reddy (Adilabad), M. Srisailam and Kondalreddy Giri (Warangal), Turupu Nirmala (Medak) and Rayala Nageswara Rao (Khammam).

Considering the strength of TRS in the local bodies, the ruling parties is likely to retain all the 12 seats. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 26 and polling will be held on December 10.


