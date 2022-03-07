₹ 9,315 crore earmarked for Home Department in budget

There is peace and security and that has led to flow of investment into Telangana: Harish Rao

DGP of Telangana M. Mahendar Reddy inaugurating the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing and Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing in presence of Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand and other senior officers recently. | Photo Credit: Representational picture

The State government, in the budget for 2022-23 presented on Monday, proposed an allocation of ₹ 9,315.48 crore (about 3.62%) of the total ₹ 2.56 lakh crore outlay.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao expressing satisfaction over policing in Telangana said the State did not witness communal clashes and police diligence has contributed to enhancing the image of ‘brand Telangana’.

Starting his Law & Order address, Mr. Rao said the government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao believed in the premise – “If innocent are to be protected, the guilty are to be punished.” And in that line, strict policing ensured that there were no spurious liquor, gambling clubs and the business of narcotic substances too was witnessing a decline. There is peace and security for everyone and that has led to flow of national and international investment into Telangana, he said.

Last year the Home department saw a proposed allocation of ₹ 7,190 crore. The Finance Minister also marked the uniqueness of Telangana police for strengthening the surveillance system with an estimated of 8.80 lakh CCTV unit installations across the State, and said they were helping in effectively dealing with emerging issues and crime trends.

Thus far in the seven years of the separate State, he informed that seven new police commissionerates, 10 new police districts, 25 police sub-divisions and 31 cricles were created. A sundry expenditure allowance of ₹ 75, 000 per police station per month in the city, pollution hazard allowance for traffic personnel and a total of 28,288 new posts were filled in the police department.

Hyderabad City Police’s Command and Control Centre was also ready for inauguration, Mr. Rao noted.