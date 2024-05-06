GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

₹5.32 lakh unaccounted cash seized as police intensify vehicle checking

May 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Karimnagar three-town police on Monday seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹5.32 lakh during separate vehicle checks in the town.

The police have stepped up vehicle checks ahead of the May 13 Lok Sabha elections.

An amount of ₹3.32 lakh was seized from a person hailing from Teegalaguttapalli at Subashnagar and unaccounted cash worth ₹2 lakh was seized from a resident of Gauthaminagar in another vehicle check in Vavilalapalli in the town.

The seized cash was handed over to the officials concerned for further action.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / election / Police Patrol

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.