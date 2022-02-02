50,000 new drinking water connections for Medchal constituency

Part of ORR Phase-II project to supply drinking water areas in peripheral municipalities

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao has laid foundation for the Outer Ring Road Phase-II works of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board in Peerzadiguda and Jawahar Nagar municipal limits on Wednesday.

The ORR Phase-II project intends to extend the network of drinking water supply to municipalities, municipal corporations, village panchayats, colonies and gated communities within the ORR, with an estimated expenditure of ₹ 1,200 crore.

Of this, ₹ 240 crore has been allocated to the Medchal constituency, where the works were launched on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said all metropolitan cities in the country suffer from severe drinking water scarcity, necessitating supply through train coaches. With a view to avoid such situation in the city and elsewhere, Mission Bhagiratha has been initiated here.

In the ORR Phase-I, government has spent more than ₹700 crore on drinking water to the municipalities and panchayats within ORR, and ₹ 2000 crore for resolving the drinking water issues in peripheral municipalities of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, he said.

In Medchal constituency alone, 50,000 new connections are scheduled to be sanctioned for nominal fee of one rupee each, in three instalments respectively in April, July and December this year.

Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, MLC Naveen Kumar, MD of HMWS&SB M. Dana Kishore and others participated in the programme.