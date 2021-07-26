Telangana

50-bed ICU inaugurated at OGH

The new ICU at Osmania General Hospital.   | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A 50-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was inaugurated at Osmania General Hospital in Afzalgunj here on Sunday. The unit was set up by Cognizant, in partnership with Round Table India Trust.

The ICU has been set up at a cost of ₹1.05 crore and is equipped with multipara monitors, suction apparatus double jar, automated external defibrillators, and other equipment.

Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) got all stakeholders together and coordinated with OGH administration and sponsors to initiate the project.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who inaugurated the ICU on Sunday, appreciated the companies and organisations which have set up the facility at the government hospital.

While the new ICU looks plush, other sections of the hospital still needs immediate attention. The doctors and staff continue to wait for a new building. Some of them hope that more sponsors will come forward to improve the health facility which caters to lakhs of poor patients.

Superintendent of the hospital B. Nagender, senior doctors, and nurses were present at the inauguration.


Comments
