480 new COVID cases in Khammam

Two mobile COVID-19 testing vehicles flagged off

The rise in COVID-19 cases continued unabated in the district with the detection of 480 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A staggering number of 3,004 COVID-19 cases were reported through the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) in the district during the past one week, sources said.

On Thursday, as many as 2,270 samples were tested through RAT. Of these, a total of 480 samples tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar flagged off two mobile COVID-19 testing vehicles in the town on Thursday. A new ambulance was also pressed into service on the occasion.

Zilla Parishad chairperson L. Kamal Raj, Khammam Mayor G. Papalal, Collector R.V. Karnan, District Headquarters Hospital Superintendent B. Venkateshwarlu and others were present.