403 courses, 6 months

Many people adjusted to the COVID-19 lockdown in their own different ways, but K. Venkata Rami Reddy, a second year full-time research scholar of GHBS, GITAM-Hyderabad Campus, spent the period purely on studies. In a span of six months, he completed 403 courses listed on the ‘Coursera’ platform from world-renowned universities.
“It was my research guide A. Sreeram, who introduced me to the world of online courses and with the support of visionary management, I was able to complete the courses I signed up for within a few weeks. I have enjoyed the Coursera courses that I took. If you spend time on the class diligently, you can get a lot out of it, but the online learning is not a substitute for traditional offline learning,” said Mr. Venkata Rami Reddy
He has completed the courses offered by Indian School of Business, University of Michigan, University of London, Michigan State University, University of California, Arizona State University, University of Copenhagen, University of North Texas, University of Florida, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, The University of North Carolina, University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins University, University of Toronto, The University of Hong Kong, Duke University and Yale University.
Coursera is a global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere, access to online courses and degrees from leading universities and companies.
