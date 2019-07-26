40 lakh people enrol as TRS members

Some 40 lakh people have enrolled as members of TRS so far, of which the party has completed digitalising particulars of 20 lakh members.

This was announced by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao while reviewing the ongoing membership drive of the party at a five-hour long meeting of its executive here on Friday.

Expressing satisfaction at the enrolment, Mr. Rao said the drive received good response from all sections of people. Even after 40 lakh members were enrolled, the drive continued briskly. The enrolment was higher than targets in some Assembly constituencies which was manifest in local leaders collecting additional membership books from the party office here, a release said after the meeting.

Booth committees

Mr. Rao asked the leaders to focus on constitution of booth-level committees where the drive was completed. He enquired from them details of membership completed and digitalisation constituency-wise. He also quizzed them whether the guidelines issued for the purpose of gathering details of members were followed. It was on the basis of these details that the insurance coverage of the members was dependent. There would be no obstacles to extension of insurance facility to new members if the details were right, he said.

Addressing a press conference, TRS general secretary Palla Rajeswara Reddy said the party had received ₹ 15 crore as membership fee. The insurance coverage will be extended to the new members from August 1. The details of enrolled members should be furnished to the party by July 30.

He said Gajwel and Palakurthi constituencies stood at the top by enrolling over 70,000 members each. The membership was over 50,000 in 20 constituencies.