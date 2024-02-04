254-year-old lake of Asaf Jahi era in troubled waters

February 04, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 254-year-old lake whose water was ferried for the Asaf Jahi kings while they enjoyed summer sojourn 2,000 kilometres away, is fast approaching extinction.

The Bam Rukn ud-Dowlah in Rajendranagar mandal of Rangareddy district, which is mentioned variedly as Bomrukud-Dowla lake (HUDA Park Lake) and Bumrunudowla lake in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s records, is being encroached at such an expeditious pace that in the last four to five months, nearly half the lake has been filled up and levelled.

Historical records mention that the Bam (reservoir in Persian) was built in 1770 for drinking water by the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad Nawab Musa Khan Rukn ud-Dowlah during the rule of Nizam Ali Khan, the Asaf Jah II.

The document titled ‘Chronology of the Qutb Shahi Dynasty’, published in 1922, mentions the lake closer to the Mir Alam Tank, with an inscription in Urdu that translates into “That fortunate Ruknud-Dowlah founded this spring of public utility in the name of Hussain (Imam). The genius spoke for its chronogram ‘Drink cold water in memory of the Imam. 1184 AH.’

In accordance with his Shia faith, Rukn ud-Dowlah dedicated the reservoir to Imam Hussain, who was the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, even while he served the Sunni Muslim rulers. The tank was also known as Musa Bam or Hussaini Nahr.

The year 1184 in Hijri (Islamic) calendar translates to 1770 AD, five years before the death of the prime minister by assassination.

The lake’s condition was rated ‘good’ and the action needed was mentioned as ‘should be protected’ in the document, which goes on to mention that the reservoir was built in the days when pure and sweet water was scarce in the city.

“Owing to his [Rukn ud-Dowlah] good intentions, its water proved to be excellent and agreeable to such a degree that besides the public and aristocracy, the Asafiyah kings reserved it for their own use,” it said.

“Whenever the Kings of Hyderabad went out of the Dominions, this water was despatched every day to the Royal camp as far as Delhi and Simla,” the document notes.

Anecdotal evidence says that there existed a copper plated tunnel from under the lake which carried water to the other side of the stone masonry dam. The tunnel would be stuffed with various kinds of herbs so that the water is imbued with medicinal qualities. No effort has been made so far to unearth the tunnel, though there is a water body on the other side of the dam, which is enclosed by a park laid by the HMDA.

“The reservoir was under strict surveillance during the Nizami era, and nobody would be allowed closer to it. Activities such as bathing and washing clothes and buffaloes were prohibited,” shared a highly placed official from the Telangana State Irrigation department.

There have been several attempts over the years to encroach upon the Bam Rukn ud-Dowlah. A case about the encroachments is still pending in the National Green Tribunal. An attempt by the Irrigation department to fence off the full tank level of the lake was thwarted by “influential people who had the backing of the State’s bureaucracy” as shared by the official.

In 2023, a person approached the High Court, claiming ownership of land to the extent of six acres in survey number 42, situated at Bumruknudowla village of Rajendranagar mandal, Ranga Reddy district. He prayed the court to issue an order to the officials not to interfere with his right to possession and enjoyment of the land, citing the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department, HMDA, Irrigation and Revenue departments as respondents.

The survey number 42 mentioned in the petition covers an area of more than 12 acres, of which 3.5 acres falls in the lake. As per the restrictions imposed in Telangana since the Nizam’s time, private persons may own the land in water bodies, but they are proscribed from filling it up or taking up any construction activity within.

In March, 2023, the court issued an order directing the respondents not to interfere with the petitioner’s possession in any manner without following due process of law. Any orders that may be passed should be preceded by issuance of notices, and orders may be passed only after hearing all the stakeholders, the orders said.

The State government authorities did nothing to challenge the order for the past 10 months, nor did they stop the petitioner from filling up the lake area. Only after residents of the neighbouring Raghavendra Colony realised that their colony faced the danger of flooding owing to filling up of the lake, have things started moving.

“Based on information from the residents, we lodged a complaint in the police station, and wrote to the District Collector. Police refused to file a First Information Report citing the court verdict. Our field-level officials are receiving death threats when they try to stop the encroachment. We are powerless,” an Irrigation department official shared.

When contacted, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Rajendranagar, Sadhana Rashmi Perumal denied having received any complaint from the Irrigation department. She said a complaint was lodged by the residents nearby on Friday, and due action would be taken.

“The part of the Survey number 42 outside the lake is heavily encroached, so the petitioner is levelling the lake. There is no evidence produced by him as to which portion of the 12 acres belonged to him. Officials are just playing along,” a resident from the Raghavendra Colony alleges

Bam Rukn ud-Dowlah is part of the Mir Alam Tank’s basin of which 13 tanks had already disappeared as per a report from 2017. Survey of India toposheets from 1975 show it as a dry tank with seasonal flows. With its stone dam and its surplus weir egregiously compromised, the seasonal flows this time will have nowhere to go but the surrounding colonies.